FBI to review Metro investigation into officer-involved shooting

There are two surveillance videos inside this story. Click here if you can’t see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation told Nashville’s police chief it plans to fully review the police department’s investigation into last week’s officer-involved shooting once it’s completed.

Chief Steve Anderson said he welcomes the FBI’s involvement after Attorney David Rivera told him about the bureau’s intentions.

Anderson called the move “good for this community and our police department,” adding, “I pledge to all of Nashville that a full, complete and accountable investigation is in progress.”

The announcement comes as Metro police shared new details Monday into the death of Jocques Clemmons Friday at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Authorities say further review of surveillance video shows someone else was sitting inside Clemmons’ SUV as he pulled into a parking space just before the shooting happened.

The passenger is seen getting out of the SUV and walking away after the police officer chases Clemmons off-screen.

Metro police say detectives consider the passenger to be a witness in the investigation, and they are working to identify him so an interview can take place.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows who was with Jocques Clemmons last Friday afternoon is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

According to the police department, Clemmons, 31, was shot after running away from an officer after he was reportedly pulled over for running a stop sign. Police say Clemmons “suddenly rushed” Officer Josh Lippert before running away.

Police say the officer gave chase, the two scuffled, Clemmons fell to the ground, and a loaded pistol he was carrying also fell. The officer reportedly tried to kick the gun away when Clemmons retrieved it.

A press release states, “Despite repeated commands from Lippert for Clemmons to drop the gun, Clemmons refused. Clemmons and Lippert were within a few feet of each other as Clemmons continued to move with gun in hand. Lippert, who said he believed he was in imminent danger, fired on Clemmons just as Clemmons was turning to move between two parked vehicles. Lippert fired three times.”

A detailed examination of Clemmons’ body at the Medical Examiner’s Office over the weekend revealed he was hit three times in his left hip and back.

Lippert is currently on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. Chief Anderson said during a briefing Monday the officer is being re-interviewed as part of that investigation.

