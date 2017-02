NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Delta Air Lines has announced it will begin twice daily nonstop service to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets went on sale Monday and service begins on June 12.

The daily schedule for the flights can be viewed below.

Start Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency June 12 Nashville-Raleigh 6 a.m. 6:30 p.m. 8:40 a.m. 9:04 p.m. Daily June 12 Raleigh-Nashville 7 a.m. 7:20 p.m. 7:37 a.m. 7:58 p.m. Daily