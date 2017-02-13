Crews disinfect schools across Dickson County amid widespread illnesses

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flu-like symptoms are affecting students and teachers in several counties in Tennessee.

News 2 has been reporting temporary school closings for the past two weeks, and it’s still a problem.

On Monday, 8500 students in Dickson County stayed home while crews disinfected their schools.

News 2 was at Centennial Elementary School as cleaning crews worked to sanitize every surface a child might touch.

Steve Sorrells, the Director of Student Services, told News 2 district officials decided to close Dickson County Schools last week when attendance started dropping.

“We watched that throughout the week, and Dr. Weeks, our Director of Schools, made a decision late Friday based on the reports we were getting that through the weekend and today would be a good time to kind of let the illnesses settle out and move away,” said Sorrells.

He said students aren’t the only ones who are sick.

Sorrells said, “We’ve had several reports where teacher absences have also had an impact on us, and as you know we would need to get substitutes to fill those rooms when teachers are out. So our teacher absentee rate is also elevated, plus the fact that the employment service that we get our substitutes from, they were having difficulty with enough subs due to illness as well.”

He explained they’re all complaining of similar symptoms.

“I would have to certainly think that students and teachers both are impacted with flu. Your typical regular seasonal colds and strep throat type of illnesses that you would have. It’s also been reported that there’s a stomach virus that goes around,” said Sorrells.

Classes in Dickson County are scheduled to be back in session Tuesday, and all 15 schools in the district will be clean, and ready for students.

A rep with the Tennessee Department of Health told News 2 they can’t say exactly how many cases of the flu have been reported in Tennessee this year because health care providers report the number of cases of flu and flu-like illness they diagnose each week. We’re told there’s not a participating provider in every county, and not everyone who gets the flu goes to a health care provider. Of those who do, not everyone gets a test to confirm flu infection.

Health department officials do confirm there has been an increase in seasonal flu activity across the state in recent weeks, but say it’s not unusual for this time of year.