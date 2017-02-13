Couple rescued from lake after running from police

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman had to be rescued from Old Hickory Lake on Sunday night.

The pair’s night reportedly began at the Speedway in Hendersonville where they were panhandling according to police.

When Hendersonville Police were called to the store because the pair was allegedly harassing people the two got in their car and sped away.

The man and woman then jumped a curb near the Moby Dicky’s bar at the corner of Imperial Road and Sanders Ferry Road . They then jumped into Old Hickory Lake.

Hendersonville Police were not far behind and pulled the man and woman out of the water.

At least one person was being treated for hypothermia. Both were transported to the hospital.