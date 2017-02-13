Bathroom bill back on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The so-called bathroom bill which created controversy and economic threats across the country is back on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

Supporters say its a matter of privacy and protection to require transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their birth gender, instead of the gender they identify with.

Last year when Tennessee lawmaker Susan Lynn introduced the bill there were both prayers like those from the Tennessee Pastors Network whose member lobbied for passage, and protests from numerous groups and transgender individuals who spoke of discrimination and even the loss of some Title IX federal money for the same reason.

The bill has been considered or passed in numerous state’s the past year.

Most notably is North Carolina where the NCAA recently said it might move all collegiate championship events out of the state if the new law is not repealed.

Then this past weekend the National Football League told Texas it might not get another Super Bowl if the state passed a bathroom

bill that’s under consideration.

There’s been similar push back in Tennessee most notably in the state’s lucrative convention and tourism business that ultimately resulted in the bill being pulled last year.

