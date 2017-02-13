Attorney reviews surveillance in Nashville officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance videos that show the fatal officer-involved shooting Friday in East Nashville are being analyzed as investigators decide whether the shooting was justifiable.

Officer Joshua Lippert shot Jocques Clemmons after a traffic stop in the Cayce Homes public housing development.

Clemmons suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his left hip and two in his back. He died later during surgery.

Rob Peal, an attorney with Neal and Harwell in Nashville who is not involved in the case, reviewed some of the tapes for News 2.

Peal said investigators will want to look at the footage in real time, and with context.

“They’re going to want to look at it at speed,” Peal said. “And they’re going to want to consider what the officer knew and when he knew it.”

Peal said the laws regarding deadly use of force are based on whether the person acted reasonably.

“It’s whether the person had a reasonable belief that he or someone else was in imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” said Peal.

Based on Peal’s assessment, he thinks the officer was justified in firing at Clemmons.

“It’s a difficult call. But I think when you look at the totality of the circumstances, I think the officer probably acted reasonably,” Peal said. “It’s got to be a very difficult thing to do, to take someone’s life. But when you look at the entire context of this incident, it changes it from if you just watch that last second when the trigger was pulled.”

