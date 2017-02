MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were reportedly shot when a party got out of control in Murfreesboro Saturday night.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the shooting happened just before Midnight at a hookah lounge at Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

Police said multiple shots were fired by at least two people.

The two victims were taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on their condition.