NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several schools will be closed Monday due to illness.

Dickson County Schools announced on Friday they would not have class on Feb. 13.

DeKalb, Overton, Maury and Giles county schools will also be closed Monday.

A number of schools have cancelled class recently to stop the spread of the flu and strep throat.

