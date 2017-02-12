Rick Insell to be inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Rick Insell has been selected for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

He will be MTSU’s fourth coach to be inducted into a national hall of fame.

In a statement from the school, Insell said, “I am truly humbled and overwhelmed by this tremendous news. To be included in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors one can achieve, so to be recognized for contributions to a game I love and have dedicated my life to is exceptional.”

Insell has been coaching for 40 years, 28 at the high school level and 12 at the collegiate level.

Before taking over at MTSU in 2005, he built Shelbyville High School into a state dynasty winning 10 3-A titles and finishing runner up five other times.

He still holds the record for consecutive wins at 110 and consecutive state titles with four in a row. His record is 1,067-243.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 9 and 10 in Knoxville.