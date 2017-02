ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers dismantled a meth lab at home in Algood, Tennessee, this weekend.

The Algood Police Department, Putnam Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Meth Task Force were on the scene Saturday.

They took apart the meth lab and disposed of the items.

According to Algood police, this is the second meth lab to originate from this home.The first one was located in the Algood Walmart parking lot.

No details were immediately released about possible charges.