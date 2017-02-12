Man shot outside Murfreesboro hotel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot outside a hotel in Murfreesboro Sunday morning.

According to Murfreesboro Police the shooting happened at Baymont Inn on Armory Drive just before 6 a.m.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A man staying at the hotel told News 2 he heard one gunshot before he ran outside to see what happened.

“We originally thought people were partying,” Christopher Miller said. “Then we walked outside and a man was bleeding out on the sidewalk.

Miller said two other people staying at the hotel applied pressure to the victim’s wound.

Hotel staff said guests are being allowed to come and go at this time.

Police did not release any suspect information.