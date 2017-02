NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in north Nashville Sunday night.

Police were called to 16th Avenue North and Herman Street at 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No details were immediately released about his condition.

This was the latest in a series of shootings that happened in Nashville this weekend.

One man has died and two others were injured in those crimes.