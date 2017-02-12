Man dies in rollover crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Smith County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, William Watkins was killed when he crashed his vehicle on Maggart Road in Chestnut Mound.

The THP crash report states Watkins, 29, was trying to pass three other cars in a curve. During that attempt, the victim ran off the road and overcorrected. This caused the car to roll several times before landing on the passenger side.

Watkins was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via helicopter where he died.