NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after he reportedly robbed a man inside a hotel room in Donelson.

According to a Metro police affidavit, Charles Woodard was one of three people to rob someone at gunpoint at the Extended Stay America on Saturday.

Woodard was charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $80,000 bond.

The affidavit did not indicate if the two other suspects had been apprehended.