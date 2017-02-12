1 dead, 2 injured after multiple shootings in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot and killed and two other people were injured in shootings in Nashville on Saturday night.

A man was shot and killed on Lafayette Street south of downtown Nashville just before 11 p.m. Metro police said the man was shot one time. No other details were released about that shooting.

A second shooting happened on Amquiwood Court around the same time. According to police, the victim was outside a home when he was shot in the leg. Metro police did not release any suspect information.

A third shooting that started as a robbery attempt left another man injured. The incident happened on 10th Avenue North in north Nashville. The victim was shot through his hand and leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about any of these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.