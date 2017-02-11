Woman rescued from Waynesboro fire dies from injuries

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old woman who was pulled from her burning home by a Waynesboro police officer has died from her injuries.

Ellen Kiddy, who is disabled, was rescued from her home by Lieutenant Jeremy Staggs.

Lt. Staggs was one of the first to arrive on the scene Tuesday morning. He crawled into the burning home and dragged Kiddy to safety.

“When I started in the door it was just a heavy thick black smoke. I crawled on the floor all the way back to where she was at. I took me one last good breath from the air that was left on the bottom of the floor and I dragged her and pulled her out to the front porch,” Lt. Staggs explained.

While he is modest about his bravery, the chief praises his quick response and efforts.

“Lt Staggs should be commended of the selfless act of putting somebody elses life above his own,” said Chief Walter Smith.

Kiddy was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for serious burn injuries.

No additional information was released.