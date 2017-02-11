Puppy stolen from fenced-in Nashville yard reunited with owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A puppy that was stolen from a fenced-in yard in North Nashville has been reunited with its owner.

Enzo, a 9-week-old, white Golden Retriever, returned home on Saturday.

Taylor Olcott told News 2 someone contacted her, saying they found her dog. She was able to pick up the puppy, who was in good condition and very excited to see her.

The Golden Retriever was was stolen Thursday afternoon from a home on 15th Avenue North.

Although Olcott had only had the pup for a couple of weeks, he had already stolen her heart.

“He is just the most angelic puppy ever. He was just perfect, truly perfect,” she said.

News 2 spoke with the president of Adopt a Golden Nashville who said “pet flipping” is a growing concern in Middle Tennessee.

She said the animals are often moved to different cities and sold on Craigslist.

They also encouraged always having I.D. tags on your pets and having them microchipped. They also recommended not leaving your animals unattended and be aware of your surroundings.