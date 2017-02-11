Police: Hopkinsville man drives drunk, crashes into own home

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A man is accused of driving drunk Friday night and slamming his car into his Hopkinsville home.

Hopkinsville Police said Benjamin Wilkerson had been drinking all night and decided to drive to the store to get more alcohol.

According to officers, Wilkerson hit two vehicles with his car, then slammed through the walls of his own home on West Seventh Street, causing serious damage.

No one was hurt.

Wilkerson is charged with driving under the influence and not having an operator’s license.

Police said his blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit.