MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – JaCorey Willams double-double leads Middle Tennessee State to a 70-55 win over Charlotte.

The senior had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Raiders 12th league win.

MTSU was coming off their first conference loss to UTEP but rebounded quickly against the 49ers. At the break Middle lead 33-24 and never trailed in the second half.

Giddy Potts had 17 points with six rebounds and two steals, Reggie Upshaw added 14.

MTSU is 22-4 and they play at WKU on Thursday.