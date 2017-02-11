Missouri hands Vanderbilt a 20-point loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University’s winning streak on the road came to a screeching halt Saturday when Missouri handed them a 72-52 loss.

It was a career night for Missouri’s Jordan Barnnett, who came off the bench to score a game high 23-points for the Tigers.

Vanderbilt’s starting five had a combined 32-points with senior Luke Kornet going 0-of-9 from three. Matthew Fisher-Davis came off the bench for Vanderbilt to score eight points. The junior averages 15.6 points per game.

At the break, Missouri led 35-29 with the Commodores regaining the lead in the second.

At the 12:13 mark, Vanderbilt led 44-43 before the Tigers went on an 8-point run. The Commodores, who average 10.2 3-pointers a game, shot 6-of-28 from behind the arc, going 1-for-15 in the second half.

Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.