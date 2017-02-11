Islamic Center of Nashville honors Muhammad Ali

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The late Muhammad Ali was honored Saturday at the Islamic Center of Nashville for Black History Month.

The center’s president says members decided to celebrate Ali because of his activism and his humanitarian work.

Members also wanted to use the event as a chance to show the community that the Islamic center doors are always open.

This is the third year they’ve held an open house to commemorate Black History Month.

“As Muslims, about 1/4 of Muslims in the United States are African Americans, so this month means a lot to us,” explained Rashed Fakhruddin. “We do celebrate the rich contributions of the African American community to the fabric of society, advancement of society, in addition to that, that’s also part of our heritage as Muslims in America.”

An imam who personally knew Ali also spoke at Saturday’s event.