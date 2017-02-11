Georgia beats Tennessee 76-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Georgia Bulldogs overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Tennessee 76-75 Saturday. The comeback win snapped a 3-game losing skid for Georgia as J.J. Frazier scored 20 of his 29 points after the break.

The loss puts the Vols SEC record at 6-6 and 14-11 on the season. In each of their last three losses, Tennessee has led by as many as 13 points in the second half.

With 8:21 remaining, Georgia tied it at 58-all on a pair of Frazier free throws.

Tennessee regained the lead 64-63 at the 3:52 mark before the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run.

The Vols were able to stay in the game and put the game at 73-71 on Lamonte Turner’s 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds remaining, but Frazier drove to the basket for a 3-point play.

At the final buzzer Lamonte Turner hit a three to finish the game. Tennessee’s Grant Williams finished with 30 points shooting 10-of-16.

Tennessee plays at Kentucky Tuesday.