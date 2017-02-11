Franklin police search for masked gunman who robbed Hardees

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hardees restaurant In Franklin was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

It happened at the location at 1315 Murfreesboro Road at 8:20 p.m.

Police say a masked gunman entered the restaurant and told employees to get on the ground.

The suspect then robbed the Hardees and took cash and valuables from the workers. No customers were present and no one was hurt.

Authorities have called in K9 units to assist with the search for the thief.

