Developer pulls request to build 300 townhomes in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Who says you can’t beat City Hall? A group of residents have prevailed in their fight against rezoning land to build a proposed 300-home development in La Vergne

News 2 has been covering this controversial issue and we’ve learned the rezoning issue was settled Friday night.

The developer, Abdul Shreibman, who was also one of the developers for Lake Forest, the largest subdivision in Tennessee, apparently pulled his request to rezone 24 acres of land off Stones River Road.

Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted against rezoning two acres of land which backed up to 24 acres which was also up for rezoning.

Residents were vocal and presented the city with a petition with well over 500 signatures.

However, they say they will remain vigilante to make sure city leaders don’t try to slip future rezoning passed its residents.