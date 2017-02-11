Company uses diamonds to help brew beer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but it may also be a great companion for beer.

Mantra Artisan Ales, a specialty craft brewery, unveiled the beer Friday night.

It’s being brewed for the Main Street Brew Fest and is called the Miel de Diamant, which is French for Honey Diamond.

The beer is produced with local products, including butternut squash, sweet potatoes and local spices, which are dry hopped over more than 45 carats of diamonds from a local jeweler. The diamonds are used in the filtering process.

“We put the diamonds into the beer so we have technically the most expensive beer we ever made,” Derrick Morse of Mantra Artisan Ales told News 2.

The diamonds do not affect the flavor of the beer nor does the beer affect the quality of the diamonds.