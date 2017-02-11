Classmates raise money for Franklin teen diagnosed with cancer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Centennial High School are raising money for a classmate who was diagnosed with cancer.

Raymond Cruz, a junior, found out on Thursday that he has stage four Ewing-like sarcoma, which is a type of bone cancer.

He was in the hospital for two weeks undergoing tests before receiving the diagnosis.

His fellow classmate and friend since the seventh grade started selling wristbands that say #RAYSTRONG to help raise money for him.

The wristbands were sold during Friday night’s game against Franklin High School. So far, they have raised $700.

Raymond also asked that stuff animals be collected and distributed to other patients at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

He made a brief appearance at the game where he spoke during halftime. He has since returned to the hospital as he prepares to undergo chemotherapy next week.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Raymond to help with medical expenses. For more information, click here.