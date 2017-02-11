2 shot inside Franklin hotel room

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police have launched an investigation after two people were shot inside a hotel room on Saturday.

According to a press release, the crime occurred at 3:51 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Hotel on 650 Bakers Bridge Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two guests with gunshot wounds.

Detectives say one bullet hit both victims. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

They have been identified as a Smyrna man and a woman from Shelbyville.

Police say no one else was involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.