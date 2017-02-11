1 killed, 2 injured in Macon County shooting

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened at a home in the 5100 block of New Harmony Road in Lafayette around 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Mark Gammons told News 2 three people were shot at the home, one of the fatally.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 for help.

The condition of the two other victims was not immediately known.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.