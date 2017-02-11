1 killed, 1 injured in Macon County shooting

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened at a home in the 5100 block of New Harmony Road in Hartsville around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 two people were shot at the home, one of the fatally.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 for help.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

The condition of the two other victims was not immediately known.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.