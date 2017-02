WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Watertown Saturday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Sparta Pike around 8 a.m.

A spokesman for LIfeFlight told News 2 they were called to the scene but were unable to land due to weather.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

No additional information is available at this time.