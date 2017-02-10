Woman, granddaughter have frightening encounter with man running from police

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson man wanted for probation violation is back behind bars after barging into a motel room and frightening a grandmother and her 2-year-old granddaughter.

When police spotted 31-year-old Jonathon Clark at the DMV office off Highway 46 on Thursday, he ran and the incident was caught on body cam.

In the footage, cops are seen chasing Clark up a hill toward an Arby’s restaurant, where he disappeared behind a motel.

Clark spoke to News 2 about what happened.

He says he went to room 126 in the back of the motel because the door was open.

Maria Santos was inside the room with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Vanessa.

The 62 year old says she was terrified when she heard a disturbance at her door.

“It gave me fear and I asked myself what am I going to do? I heard a noise. I wondered what happened and that’s when he broke in,” explained Santos.

According to family members, Clark broke the lock to gain entry but the felon denies that.

“I knocked. She is like, ‘Hello?’ ‘I’m like can I use your telephone?’ and she said yes. And I stepped in, and i looked behind me and a cop pulled up, and I shut the door behind me and that freaked her out.”

According to Santos, Clark pulled his sweat pants down and offered her money.

“I was more scared when he pulled his pants down,” stated Santos. “I didn’t know what was going to happen or what to do. I grabbed my granddaughter and I said I don’t want any money. I don’t want anything, and my little girl was about to cry.”

The suspect vehemently denies that.

“That is a damn lie. I didn’t do that at all. I reached into my pocket and pulled the money out and tried to give her the money to use the phone. I was trying to get a ride before the police got me. That is all that was.”

After those frightening moments, Santos and her granddaughter slipped outside, just as Dickson police arrived.

When asked what he would say to the family, Clark said:

“I’m sorry I scared her. I didn’t want to hurt her. I didn’t have any bad intentions. I just wanted to get away; you know what I’m saying?”

Clark, who was originally wanted on drug and domestic violence charges, is now facing several new charges, including false imprisonment.