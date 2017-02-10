Street light outages cause safety concerns near hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A handful of streetlight outages around Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital are creating safety concerns for at least one woman.

Kathy Hines, a longtime Detroit Police detective, now spends a lot of time on the Vanderbilt University campus, serving on various committees.

She tells News 2 that some streetlights have been out for months, leaving at least two intersections in the dark.

“I’ve seen parents coming across the street with their children at night after 7:00,” said Hines. “And it’s been scary to see them almost get hit. I’ve almost been hit.”

The maintenance responsibilities of lights on campus depend on which ones you’re looking at.

Some lights are maintained by Vanderbilt, others by Nashville Electric Service.

The lights that need new bulbs are the NES streetlights.

Hines says she’s reported the outages to NES.

But as of Friday afternoon, there were no current work orders to repair the lights near the Children’s Hospital.

“If the streetlight was illuminated the way it’s supposed to be, this intersection would be bright enough for anybody to see them getting into the intersection,” Hines said.

To report streetlight outages in the Nashville here, click here.