Russellville police warn of possible health department scam

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Russellville police are warning the community of a possible scam in which they may be contacted by people claiming to work for the health department.

Authorities say the caller advises the resident they have received a report of their living conditions and need to inspect the residence.

The caller attempts to obtain personal information.

At a later date, the caller will reportedly tell the resident they will assist them in moving into another location during the inspection and offer to help with odd jobs.

The suspects involved in this incident were a white and black male who made initial contact.

After the initial visit, the white male came back to residence at a later date and offered to help.

During this time, the resident’s credit card was taken and used at various locations.

If anyone has had contact of this nature, please contact Russellville police at 270-726-7669.