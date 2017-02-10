Prom for those with disabilities draws large crowd at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone remembers dressing up for prom and taking pictures.

But a group of young people had a dance at Bridgestone Arena Friday night that they will never forget.

Country music star Brett Eldredge stopped by the Best Buddies prom, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Best Buddies is an international nonprofit that assists those with intellectual and developmental disabilities make friends and find jobs.

This is their biggest event of the year. It includes food, karaoke and dancing.

The prom started seven years ago with about 200 in attendance and has grown over time.

Nearly 2,000 people took part in Friday night’s prom.

To learn more about Best Buddies, click here.