Police: Man sought after attempting to force his way into ex-girlfriend’s home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are offering a reward for the capture of a man they say attempted to force his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Corzell Esmon, 41, is wanted for criminal trespass and domestic assault.

Police say he attempted to force his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home at 1:40 a.m. Friday.

The owner of the home stopped Esmon by spraying him in the face with mace.

Esmon fled the scene before officers arrived.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on his location. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 with any information.