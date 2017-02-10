Police believe murdered Nashville man left in Bordeaux in broad daylight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police now believe the body of a man found Tuesday afternoon in Bordeaux was left during broad daylight.

Antonio Roberts, 30, was found Tuesday afternoon in brush at 1200 County Hospital Road underneath the Briley Parkway bridge.

Metro police say Roberts suffered multiple gunshot wounds and may have been thrown from the bridge to the field below.

They believe that he was possibly left at the scene between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information or who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area during that time frame is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Anyone can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.