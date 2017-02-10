Police: Gunman shot by officer after ‘struggle’ in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police says a gunman was shot by an officer early Friday afternoon after a struggle in East Nashville.

It happened at the Cayce Homes public housing development at South Sixth Street and Summer Place.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries. It’s unclear how many times they were shot.

Metro police posted a picture of the alleged gunman’s weapon on Twitter, saying it was a fully-loaded .357 magnum.

According to authorities, he was shot after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and struggle. The shooting happened after that struggle.

Two witnesses told News 2 they saw the man running before three shots were fired and he was hit in the back.

One of them, Sharika Kinnie, said she was pulling up to her mother’s home when she saw the man running.

“He got out of his car, left the door open, started running, police shot him in the back three times, he fell to the ground, a few police officers went over and looked at him, walked away, and that’s about it,” she described to News 2.

Further details have not been released at this time.

