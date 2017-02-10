New charter school breaks ground in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville grows, so does its need for schools.

Independence Academy High School broke ground on their new campus Friday on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch.

The school, part of the Intrepid College Prep charter system, will open this August with 110 ninth graders.

Eventually they plan on taking over the old Circuit City building to house 400 students and make sure they’re ready for the next step in their education.

“We deeply believe that there’s an additional need for truly college preparatory schools in our area. Many people know that there’s a report that came out just a year ago. Only 12 percent of high school graduates from Metro Schools are exiting college ready, according to the ACT,” said Mia Howard, found of Intrepid College Prep.

The school is tuition free and open to all students in Davidson County.