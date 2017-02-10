Nashville’s growth spreads to Murfreesboro Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An area long known as less desirable is now bearing the fruit of the Nashville’s unprecedented growth.

Murfreesboro Road from downtown to where it crosses under Interstate 24 is changing daily.

You can see new homes where none have been built since the 1950 along Polk Avenue.

Less than a mile away, Trevecca Nazarene University has gotten into the condo and apartment building business to help spruce up the image around its campus.

Perhaps the biggest signal that the neighborhood was changing came when the Metro Nashville Police Department decided to re-locate its headquarters to the former location of an abandoned car dealership near the intersection of Murfreesboro and Fesslers Lane.

Noisy blasting twice daily that has rumbled the ground for much of the last month has not dampened the enthusiasm of longtime Murfreesboro Road businessman Bobby Joslin for the area’s new development.

“It felt like a 747 had landed on our business,” laughed Joslin about the Metro blasting which just finished this week. “But it’s a small price to pay for progress.”

