Nashville group to hold conversation with youth about gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An organization in Nashville is holding its first-ever conversation on youth gun violence with the city’s youth.

Partners in the Struggle says their goal is to illustrate a plan of action to decrease youth gun violence across Nashville.

It plans to give the teens who attend a questionnaire in order to gather their input on what they can do to help.

All of the feedback the group gets will also be given to Mayor Megan Barry’s office as well Governor Bill Haslam.

The event, which is being held Saturday, Feb. 18, is open to the public. Both parents and their teens or children are invited to attend.

The conversation begins at 1 p.m. at McNairy Hill United Primitive Baptist Church at 2208 Hermosa Street in the Hadley Park area of North Nashville.