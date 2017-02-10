Nashville Fire Department searches for arsonist caught on video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department arson investigators are hoping the public can help solve a December 2016 arson that damaged two cars and a home.

Firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire at a home on the 2800 block of Stokers Lane on Dec. 31, 2016 at 4:06 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire and flames threatening the house.

Two cars and the garage were damaged, but no one was injured.

The arson was caught on video, which shows the arsonist ride up on a bicycle, pour liquid on one of the cars and light it on fire before fleeing.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has information about the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters whose information leads to the arrest of a suspect could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.