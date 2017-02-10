Motorcyclist injured in Murfreesboro crash, flown to Vanderbilt

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Murfreesboro late Friday morning.

Champion Way on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus was closed briefly for LifeFlight to land and pick up the victim.

The cyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a reported broken leg. An update on their condition has not been released.

It’s unclear where the crash actually happened at this time or if anyone else was involved.

