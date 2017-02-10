Metro police raid north Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police reported they are conducting a raid on a nightclub in north Nashville Friday morning.

Kilimanjaro Sports Bar on Artic Avenue off Brick Church Pike will be padlocked as a public nuisance.

Metro police citied three fatal shootings at the club and said it has been a drain on North Precinct resources.

Detectives are inventorying the inside of Kilimanjaro pursuant to court order. The place will be padlocked when they leave. pic.twitter.com/ETe72bSgPf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 10, 2017

Metro police told News 2 from November 2012 through December 2016, officers responded to more than 100 service calls to the venue. The calls varied from fatal shootings to assaults to drug activity.

In May 2015, 17-year-old Brandon Williams was shot on the dance floor at the venue. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

According to Metro police, Christian Evans, 19, was taken into custody by SWAT officers in July 2015 and charged with criminal homicide. His charges were later upgraded to one count of premediated/intentional first-degree murder and one count of felony first-degree murder.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ruled in June 2015 that Kilimanjaro nightclub failed to maintain law and order on the premises. Its alcohol sales were restricted to only beer and no other alcoholic beverages.

In September 2016, one man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at the nightclub.

John Morrow, 21, was shot in the mid-section was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died

According to Metro police, Marcus Perry, 38, was taken into custody for Morrow’s death in Springfield after receiving a tip via Crime Stoppers.

