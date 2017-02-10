Man surrenders to police after standoff in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man surrendered to police after a standoff at an apartment in the Edgehill community Friday morning.

Metro police told News 2 officers saw a man they believed was trespassing near 13th Avenue South around 12:45 a.m.

When questioned, the man gave false information to police and ran away to a residence in the Edgehill Homes on 12th Avenue South, according to police.

Metro police said a woman at the home allowed officers inside to search and no one was found during an initial sweep of the residence.

Officers discovered the man was hiding in the attic when they noticed a latch was broken off the entrance and heard movement coming from above.

Police and members of Metro police’s Special Response Team spent a couple hours trying to convince the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Cannon, to come down.

Cannon was arrested without incident and charged with criminal trespassing, misdemeanor evading and felony probation violation.

No additional information was released.