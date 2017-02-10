Luke Bryan announces show at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country crooner Luke Bryan announced he’s playing a show in Nashville in May.

The show, which will also feature Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig, will be at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday, May 5.

Tickets to the “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday” show go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $30.60 to $75.25, plus applicable fees.

News 2 will give away tickets to the show next week all next week on “Good Morning, Nashville.”

Bryan is known for his hits such as, “Crash My Party,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Rain is a Good Thing,” and “Country Girl.”