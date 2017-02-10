Hendersonville police search for convicted sex offender

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are looking for a convicted sex offender who committed crimes against children.

Kevin Yant no longer lives at his reported address and his current location is not known.

Yabt, who was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape, has an active warrant for violating sex offender registry laws.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.