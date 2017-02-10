Friends, family gather in Ohio for funeral of Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and family in Worthington, Ohio, will lay Nashville Officer Eric Mumaw to rest Friday.

He died last week after he was pulled into the Cumberland River by the vehicle of a woman he was trying to help.

Officer Mumaw’s mother said she wants the service to be small and intimate at Linworth Baptist church.

His family, including his brother, sister and cousins will be in attendance but his law enforcement family is also expected to attend. Nashville’s Mayor Megan Barry will be at the service as well.

Officer Mumaw began his law enforcement career nearly 20 years ago with the Westerville Police Department.

Cameras will not be allowed inside the service.

