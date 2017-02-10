Fight at Overton High School leads to 11-mile police pursuit of teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a fight at a local high school Thursday sparked an 11-mile police pursuit through south Nashville, ending only after the teen suspect crashed a stolen car at an Antioch intersection.

According to arrest affidavits, Metro police were called to Overton High School after a school resource officer requested back-up because of a fight.

Ronderious Sanders, 19, was identified as a suspect in the fight. He was reportedly seen driving away from the school along with three other teens in a stolen Toyota Highlander.

An officer tried to pull the vehicle over at a Shell gas station on Harding Place, but Sanders allegedly sped up and tried to ram the patrol car.

Officers continued to follow the SUV until it crashed at Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

All four teens ran from the scene of the wreck but were captured a short time later, according to the affidavit.

Two stolen shotguns were found in the back of the car.

Sanders faces 12 different charges, including evading arrest, theft of property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident and assault of an officer. His bond was set at $50,000.

Metro police have not identified the other three teens taken into custody.

In an unrelated case, three other teenagers were arrested Thursday afternoon after a manhunt in the Sunset View neighborhood of Donelson after that group reportedly stole a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit.