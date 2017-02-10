Female student reports sexually assault inside Vanderbilt dorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by another student on Vanderbilt University’s campus.

The victim stated the incident, involving a male student, happened on Thursday at a campus residence hall.

A security notice was sent to all students regarding the reported incident.

In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.

The school is currently facing a Title IX investigation from the federal government due to the reported assaults. The latest is the fifth since early December.