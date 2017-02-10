Family wants answers for father’s murder before the case goes cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Frank Lymon Jr., 69, was known for his skills on the basketball court and his Sunday dinners with his family and friends.

His dinners were so welcoming, there were times when he didn’t know who was at his table sharing the meal.

“It didn’t matter who came over to eat,” daughter Linda Lymon said. “Some people he didn’t invite they just knew he was cooking and they would just come.”

Someone who ate a meal in his home may have decided later to return and rob him.

On February 26, 2016 Lymon was inside his home in the 1600 block of Underwood Drive.

Three women and two children were at home with him when three masked gunman forced their way into the house and demanded money.

During the robbery at least one of the men shot Lyman in the stomach before they ran away down a nearby alley. All the men got was a small amount of money from Lymon’s pocket.

“I get emotional at times when I am in this part of town because I think I am going to see my dad and then it dawns on me that he is gone,” Maria Lymon said. “It’s been really hard. My children they call me and talk about how they really miss him.”

Metro police have had trouble getting people to come forward with information about the case saying the “no snitching” culture and fear of retaliation are two major barriers.

“We need someone to come forward,” Detective Nicholas Kulp said. “We know there are people in that area who know what happened.”

People who have information do not have to give their name if they want to remain anonymous. If they submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME the police will not know the person’s name.

“I wouldn’t know who the person is or even have their phone number,” Detective Kulp said. “We really need them to come forward and say their peace.”

Linda Lymon said anyone with information about her father’s murder should put themselves in her family’s shoes.

“We can use social media for more than just gossip. We can use social media to solve some of these crimes and some of these cases,” she said. “We just want someone to come forward and not let this become a cold case.”

You can contact Detective Nicholas Kulp at Metro Nashville Police’s North Precinct at 615-862-4410.